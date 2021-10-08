Welfare check leads to discovery of murder-suicide in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Tuesday, October 5 at approximately 4:02 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Dispatch received a call from a citizen requesting a welfare check at an apartment near North Los Feliz Street and Lake Mead Boulevard. That led to the discovery of two bodies.

Arriving officers entered the apartment and located a deceased male and female suffering from gunshot wounds. Those victims have now been identified as:

Lisa Thompson, 56, from Las Vegas with the cause of death being multiple gunshots. Manner was ruled a homicide

Giuseppe Gaias, 55, from from Las Vegas with the cause of death being intraoral gunshot wound. Manner was ruled a suicide

LVMPD Homicide Detectives responded and learned the decedents were married and lived together. Evidence at the scene indicates the male shot the female, then shot himself.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.