Welcome to ‘Wanderland’, a new holiday experience at AREA15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a one-of-a-kind holiday experience, complete with hundreds of lights, elves, snow globes and all kinds of other festive things. We’re talking about “Wanderland” at AREA15!

The experience made its debut today.

Wanderland is a fun way to celebrate the start of the holiday season in a safe and socially distant atmosphere! It kicked off with a tree lighting ceremony.

Welcome to “Wanderland”



The fun, festive experience kicked off today at @AREA15official!



We’ve got aliens, elves, trees, snowglobes and LOTS of lights. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/hKVApgfid9 — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) November 28, 2020

The experience includes a 30-foot intergalactic art sleigh, illuminated with hundreds of holiday lights. There are also igloo-style pods where people can safely and warmly enjoy the festivities

You also can’t miss the tree village, which features a festive path of snow globes.

Throughout their visit, folks can enjoy food, drinks and holiday photo opportunities.

Wanderland runs through Jan. 3 and is open every day. Hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Friday and 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday and Sunday.

