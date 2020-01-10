Welcome to the “Smart Suite”: Samsung executives spruce up ARIA Resort & Casino with smart devices

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Samsung executives took their talents to The ARIA Resort & Casino’s 58th floor this week, all to demonstrate how the latest “SmartThings” devices can spruce up your home.

If anyone has ever imagined a home that works for you, the “Smart Suite” will turn that thought into an awesome reality.

“I think people are wowed,” SmartThings Vice President of Business Development Amber Kappa said. “They didn’t realize how easy it was.”

Samsung dialed in 100 different devices to make the hotel room’s bed, vacuum, scale, thermostat and lamps anticipate every need.

“We’re coming home, and we want to be cozy,” Kappa added. “We want to be comfortable.”

It’s also important to note that this wasn’t a look to the future, but an example of gadgets available to buy today.

“It’s this idea that it just works,” Kappa explained the process. “You fire up the app, and it just works.”

They’re all examples of ways to bring the common living space into a brand-new decade.

The technology is available to purchase separately for your home. SmartThings also offers separate sensors or adapters to make any current appliance “smarter.”