“Welcome to Nevada” monument sign installed near Hoover Dam

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — A brand-new “Welcome to Nevada” sign is now in its place along US 93 near the Hoover Dam Bridge. The 20-foot-tall by 8-foot-wide concrete structure can be seen near the Arizona border just past the bridge.

NDOT says the sign cost $396,090. The design is meant to be an architectural nod to the nearby historical Hoover Dam.

“Aesthetically engaging monuments like the new ‘Welcome to Nevada’ sign showcase the state’s unique heritage and identity,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “It also makes a significant first impression, stimulating tourism and attracting visitors while cultivating civic pride.”

Crews are still working on the wiring for the sign. The right lane of northbound US 93 will be closed in the area as crews finish up the work. They expect the lane to be back open on or around December 20.