Welcome to Las Vegas sign turns ‘True Blue’ in support of police

Clark Co. commissioners and representatives from LVMPD Foundation gather in front of famous Las Vegas sign. (Credit: Clark County)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the most famous signs in Las Vegas goes blue in support of law enforcement.

It’s all part of the Go True Blue campaign that encourages people to display blue to show their support for police officers.

The lights at the famous "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign went #TrueBlue this morning. The Go True Blue effort encourages everyone to display blue today to show support around our community for police.

NV Energy also donated a large check to the @LVMPDFoundation! 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/yd1KDdibON — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 6, 2022

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said “several resorts will be turning their marquees blue to show their support, and we encourage everyone to wear blue this month to help support this effort.”

Clark County commissioners and representatives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation turned the sign blue Thursday.

The foundation was established in 1999 and is the official fundraising nonprofit that supports the police department. Donations help fund police-related programs that help prevent crime and save lives.