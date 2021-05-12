‘Welcome to Las Vegas’ sign to turn turquoise to support lung health

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The world-famous “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign will turn turquoise Wednesday morning to support lung health.

Clark County Commissioners and representatives from the American Lung Association in Nevada will be hitting the switch in support of LUNG FORCE Week and National Women’s Lung Health Week, which is celebrating its eighth anniversary.

Turquoise is the signature color of the American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE initiative which works to raise awareness of lung cancer, the number one cancer killer of men and women in the U.S.

The officials will turn on turquoise light bulbs, which are usually yellow, installed on the Welcome sign during a brief ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

The sign is on Las Vegas Boulevard just south of Russell Road.