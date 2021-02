LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The “Welcome to Las Vegas Sign” is red to honor Junior League of Las Vegas. The nonprofit is celebrating 75 years of volunteering in Southern Nevada.

Junior League is one of the oldest and largest women’s volunteer organizations in the world, with roots dating back to 1901 with the Las Vegas chapter opening in 1946.

Thursday was declared “Junior League of Las Vegas Day” and Friday the High Roller and Eiffel Tower will go red to show their support.