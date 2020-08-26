Welcome to Las Vegas Sign changed to purple and gold in celebration of 100 years of women’s suffrage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County commissioners, U.S. Congresswoman Dina Titus, and women’s rights groups turned the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign purple and gold to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which secured American women’s constitutional right to vote.

Wednesday, Aug. 26 is the 100th anniversary of the day the 19th Amendment was proclaimed ratified and made part of the U.S. Constitution.

“It is important to honor those civil rights heroes who never gave up in the fight to give all American women the right to vote,” said Commissioner Michael Naft.

“This anniversary is a strong reminder of how far we have come and how we must continue to promote equality throughout our community,” added Naft.

“We have come a long way during the past 100 years,” Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said.

The light change from yellow to purple and gold is part of the Forward into Light campaign organized nationally by the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission to turn landmarks across the country purple and gold in honor of the historic suffrage slogan, “Forward through the Darkness, Forward into Light.”

“It is important to remember this victory for equal rights and honor those who fought for it by exercising our right to vote,” added Kirkpatrick.

“We all stand on the shoulders of the suffragettes whose success showed the power of the peaceful protest and secured a basic constitutional right for all women,” Commission Vice Chairman Lawrence Weekly said.

“We come together to celebrate the suffragettes who made serious sacrifices a century ago to improve and expand our democracy,” Congresswoman Dina Titus said.

“Communities across this country are stronger when women join together in large numbers to organize, vote, and run for office. It is an honor to light this sign purple and gold in commemoration of the women who came before us and in dedication to the little girls who will see it and know that their opportunities are endless. At the same time, we remain mindful that many communities of color had to wait decades after the passage of the 19th Amendment to cast their ballots. On this momentous anniversary, let us recommit to fighting voter suppression in all its ugly forms and pushing our nation to live up to its democratic ideals,” added Titus.

Participating groups: