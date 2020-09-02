‘Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas’ sign shines with ‘Lights of Hope’ to support Nevadans touched by cancer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign was surrounded by hundreds of Lights of Hope bags Tuesday evening in support of Nevadans who have been touched by cancer.

“We are proud to have our most recognizable landmark used to show support for those affected by cancer,” Commissioner James B. Gibson said. “As a community and a nation we need to continue to support those fighting for their lives against this terrible disease.”

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network organized the display, which consisted of more than 300 small paper bags decorated with names and pictures of Nevadans who have battled cancer. Pictures and video showing the bags at the Welcome sign will be included in the Lights of Hope Across America virtual event scheduled for Sept. 12.

“This year more than 16,000 Nevadans will be diagnosed with cancer,” Commission Vice Chairman Lawrence Weekly said. “Our hearts and prayers are with every single one of them and their families as they strive to become cancer survivors.”

In most years, the Lights of Hope display is around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C. However, with the ongoing pandemic, officials opted for a virtual ceremony instead.

Communities across the country will share their Lights of Hope tributes beginning at 1 p.m. on Sept. 12. People may watch the ceremony at www.facebook.com/ACSCAN.