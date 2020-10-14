Welcome Sign goes purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — County Commissioners and representatives from SafeNest turned the lights on the world-famous Welcome sign purple in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“We must come together to raise awareness of domestic violence, to stand against this crime and let the victims know that help is here for them,” Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said.

The commissioners and representatives from SafeNest came together to turn on purple lights on the world-famous sign.

“Sadly, domestic violence has been on the rise since the onset of this pandemic, and that makes organizations like SafeNest even more important for our community,” said Commissioner Justin Jones.

SafeNest is Nevada’s largest and most comprehensive nonprofit organization dedicated to ending domestic violence in Clark County. Since opening in 1977, SafeNest has answered more than 500,000 crisis calls to their 24/7 hotline and sheltered more than 20,000 victims of domestic violence.

If you are a victim of domestic violence or if you suspect someone close to you is a victim, please call SafeNest hotline at (702) 646-4981 or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Like the famed Las Vegas Strip, the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign is in unincorporated Clark County. The purple light bulbs, which are usually yellow, surround the border of the sign.