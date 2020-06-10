Weekly grocery bill increased for many during COVID-19 pandemic, save with these tips

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For many, their grocery bill increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. 8 News Now’s Kirsten Joyce is sharing what some viewers are doing to lower their weekly food bill.

Shoppers have not only had to increase grocery spending due to being at home but they are also dealing with higher prices on common food items.

Kirsten found some ways to cut costs, check out her tips:

Stick to the list

Shop the store’s brand (It’s almost always cheaper than name brand products, up to 30 percent)

Buy frozen meats, poultry, fish and vegetables (fresh produce is more expensive)

If you must purchase fresh meat, but only sale items

Bulk pricing, know your prices and compare price per unit or ounce

Ignore eye level items, the most expensive items tend to at your level

Use rebate apps to help you save (Ibotta, Receipt Hog, Flipp, Checkout 51, and Fetch Rewards)

Check individual stores for their branded app and online coupons

Shop around and compare weekly ads

Learn sales cycles and return when your favorite items go on sale

We wanted you to share some of the ways you save money on groceries. We asked on Facebook and here are some viewer responses.

Nancy says to check the store ads and take time to go to a couple of different stores each week

Michelle says consider going to the 99 Center Store, Dollar Store or Dollar Tree

Andrew suggested buying in bulk and investing in a vacuum sealer

Viewers suggested not eating meat a couple days a week to save money.

Also, find out where ‘Manager’s Specials’ are located. A few dented cans can be up to 50 percent off regular price.

Keep Dollar Stores in mind when it comes to produce.

According to a 2019 study from UNLV, researchers compared grocery store and dollar discount produce and found that the quality of fruits and vegetables found at dollar stores is just as good as grocery store produce.

The only noticeable difference was the smaller variety at discount stores.