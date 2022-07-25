LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fans of singer Adele no longer have to wonder when she will begin her residency at Caesars Palace which she postponed in January.

Caesars Palace and Adele announced on social media Monday morning that the Las Vegas residency will debut from November 18 through March 25 inside the Colosseum.

“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them, but after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you.” Adele

Some fans were upset because the postponement was announced 24 hours before her opening night and they were already either in Las Vegas or en route.

Adele said access will be limited with priority given to fans who held tickets for the original show dates or had previously registered and had been waitlisted for the “Weekends with Adele” verified fan presale.

She postponed the January show due to delivery delays and COVID-19-related issues that took out half her crew.