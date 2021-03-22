Weekend problems frustrate many unemployment claimants in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds, if not thousands, of unemployment claimants are concerned after changes to their online portals.

The problems started for many people on Sunday.

Many reported that the portal history was wiped, and claimants are now being asked to verify more identity information.

Jeffrey Brown logged on to his unemployment portal on Sunday and thought his benefits were going to start.

“My benefit balance went from zero to over $10,000 — enough to cover me to September, which is from the American Rescue Plan,” Brown said.

Surprised by this, he checked again.

“Couple hours later I … I went back in because I was thrilled and I wanted to look at it. It changed — no more stimulus and my payment amount was zero,” he said.

Brown isn’t alone.

Many claimants went online and shared their frustration.

Amber Hansen runs a popular unemployment Facebook group. She says there are a number of problems.

Some are having previous claims wiped out. Some are getting payment changes. And others are getting identification notices.

A news release late Wednesday afternoon explained the identification requirement change, but not the other problems.

“It is just a giant mess. It does not seem to affect one group of people. It seems to affect … the commonality … I think those that are exhausted, in appeals or appealing something,” Hansen said.

People are worried about missing payments. Many are still waiting for DETR to make changes to get paid for he extra benefits being implemented by the latest stimulus bill.

Hansen wonders if a system update is playing a role.

“It may have something to do with an update, but this was the wrong way to go about it,” she said.

DETR said today they are experiencing a high volume of inquiries, and they were working on a reply.

A DETR tweet today said there was a system update, and that PUA claimants stating there are some changes when it comes to filing weekly claims. But most still have questions about what happened this weekend.