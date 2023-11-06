LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An alleged DUI driver caused the power outage that impacted over 20,000 NV Energy customers over the weekend, police said.

On Nov. 4, at around 4:50 p.m., officers with the Henderson Police Department were called to the area of Green Valley Parkway and the 215 after a vehicle collided with what was described as a light pole.

Thousands lose power in Henderson after a car crashes into transmission rise (KLAS)

NV Energy said what the driver hit was a transmission riser.

Police then arrested the driver for DUI. Police did not identify the driver in their release.

No injuries were reported by Henderson police.