Weekend pop-up vaccine clinic to raffle prizes including boxing tickets, Bruno Mars concert seats, and more

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Entertainment prizes are the big push this week as Immunize Nevada continues its ‘Viva Vax Vegas’ efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Currently, fewer than 55% of Nevadans,12-years of age and older, have started the vaccination process.

This weekend Immunize Nevada is partnering with MGM Resorts to offer concerts, sporting tickets, and even flight and hotel packages to those who get the vaccine at a pop-up clinic at Park MGM.

Along with the raffle prizes, the pop-up clinic will also include live entertainment at the site and is open to anyone ages 12 years old and up.