LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Five businesses in a strip mall are closed after the mall caught fire over the weekend. An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.

Strip mall on Valley View damaged in Nov. 12, 2022 fire. (KLAS)

The fire was reported at 10:34 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 3140 S. Valley View Boulevard, north of Desert Inn Road. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from a laundromat at the center of the building, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, a second alarm was declared.

There were no reported injuries. An estimated cost of the property damage was not released.