LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Five businesses in a strip mall are closed after the mall caught fire over the weekend. An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.
The fire was reported at 10:34 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 3140 S. Valley View Boulevard, north of Desert Inn Road. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from a laundromat at the center of the building, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.
When fire crews arrived on the scene, a second alarm was declared.
There were no reported injuries. An estimated cost of the property damage was not released.