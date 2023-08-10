LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Need a getaway after the first week of classes? Mountain bike trails might be just the thing.

Lee Canyon announced on Wednesday it has opened the 2.2-mile green trail, a good entry point for cyclists who are new to mountain biking. Let the ski lift — outfitted with equipment to transport bikes up the mountain — do the hard work and enjoy the ride in temperatures around the mid-60s through Sunday.

Paul Barger, marketing manager at Lee Canyon, emphasized that you should be an experienced cyclist who can handle shifting and hand brakes on the mountain trail — don’t think of it as a trail for beginners. Nobody wants to go over the handlebars their first time out.

But the green trail could be a great weekend destination if you’re more interested in the scenery than the adrenaline.

Summer activities manager John Lira said the recent rains have the trails in great shape for this weekend.

(Courtesy Lee Canyon)

And the resort is introducing the summer version of its popular fund-raiser for the High Fives Foundation. Fridays only through August and September, you can get a full-day pass for $25, with $5 going directly to the foundation. High Fives is a program that supports athletes to help them get back to the outdoor physical activity that they love — snowboarding, skiing, surfing, mountain biking and more. Learn more at the foundation’s website.

It’s called “Feel Good Fridays.” It’s a great deal, saving money on day passes that usually sell for $29 and up. And when you want a break from riding (the trails are open 10 a.m.-6 p.m.), Fridays have a lot going on.

“During Feel Good Fridays, from 1 to 5 p.m. on the Sky Deck, guests will enjoy music from a lineup of favorite local DJs. Starting Friday, Aug. 11, Hillside Lodge’s Bristlecone Bar and Sky Deck will be open Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” according to a news release.

(Image provided by Lee Canyon)

The green trail runs from the top of the Bluebird lift down to the Rabbit Peak area, crossing some of the park’s nicest areas.

Officials said the rental shop has been building stock as the green trail neared completion, and smaller bikes for kids are available. Some used bikes are also available. Bring your own equipment if you have it.

The park is currently offering the “Experience Downhill Package” for people new to the sport. For $69 ($89 on weekends), you’ll get a 2-hour experience with a rental bike, pads/helmet and a guided descent.

Why ‘green’?

Mountain bike trails built at ski resorts often use the same trail designations that are used for skiing. A green circle means easier, a blue square is more difficult (or intermediate) and a black diamond is expert level.

Getting there

You might think of the whole area as Mt. Charleston, but there are two distinct areas: Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon. The first turnoff from U.S. 95 is Kyle Canyon (SR157), just beyond the northwest edge of the city. Lee Canyon (SR156) is farther out U.S. 95, past the Snow Canyon and Corn Creek turnoffs. It’s about a 50-minute drive from Las Vegas to the top of Lee Canyon, where you’ll find the resort.

Deer Creek Road (SR158) connects Kyle and Lee canyons, one of the best scenic drives in the region.