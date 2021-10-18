Weekend DUI patrol results in over a dozen arrests across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A DUI patrol conducted on Saturday, Oct. 16 resulted in 13 DUI arrests across the Las Vegas valley according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic section.

During the patrol, officers conducted over 160 vehicle stops.

Additionally, officers gave 40 citations, recovered three guns, and made one felony arrest.

The department was assisted by officers from the Southeast Area Command, South Central Area Command, and Las Vegas City Marshals.

The patrol is part of an ongoing effort aimed at catching impaired drivers who choose to get behind the wheel.

Impaired driving fatalities have consistently been the most common cause of motor vehicle crashes resulting in injuries and deaths in Nevada.

Police want to remind motorists to always drive and ride sober or to use a designated driver to reach their destinations safely.