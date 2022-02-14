Weekend COVID-19 testing site near Palo Verde High School closes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas has announced it has closed the drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the Veterans Memorial Community Center parking lot just north of Palo Verde High School.

The facility operated on weekends in January and February during higher demand for testing.

But lower usage of the testing facility at 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive and the availability of at-home testing kits led to the decision to close the site, according to a news release.

For additional testing sites and information, see the Southern Nevada Health District site at https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/testing/ or see our guide in the link provided above.