Weekend clothing drive in downtown Las Vegas for those in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Warriors for Live America, a veteran-based non-profit organization will be hosting a clothing drive in the downtown Las Vegas Arts District on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m.

All proceeds will go towards non-profits supporting veterans.

Music, entertainment, food and drinks will be available for all who are interested in supporting the cause.

WFLA is teaming up with the community to drop off clothing for the homeless and homeless veterans.

Once the clothing has been donated Catholic charities will then distribute the clothing to those in need.

Rare Warriors Clothing Drive

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 6 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: 18 Bin, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89104 (Las Vegas Arts District)

For more information click HERE.