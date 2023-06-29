LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lee Canyon has announced its single-day price for mountain biking, just in time to escape the heat this weekend.

On Wednesday, a news release announced the launch of single-day passes for $39. Passes must be purchased at Lee Canyon.

Lee Canyon’s new owners also operate Brian Head, and season passes ($299) will allow access to both parks, along with Purgatory (near Durango, Colorado) and Pajarito (in New Mexico).

At Brian Head, lifts begin operating on Friday, June 30, for mountain biking. On Satureday, the “Brian Shredder Downhill Race” is scheduled, and fireworks are planned for July 4. About 60% of Brian Head’s trails will be open, but heavy snow this winter hasn’t completely melted off north-facing slopes at higher elevations. Muddy conditions could cause closures. For more information, go to www.brianhead.com.

Also this weekend: If you don’t have all day to commit to a trip to the mountains, you can join in at Las Vegas Centennial Subaru for a 7 a.m. ride before it gets unbearably hot. The ride is part of Subaru’s involvement in safety-focused rides to remember Pete Makowski, who was killed in 2013 when he was struck by a gravel truck while riding on Las Vegas Boulevard south of the city.

Cyclists will leave the Subaru parking lot at 6350 Centennial Center Blvd. in northwest valley, and head north on the 215 Beltway bike path, looping around toward West Charleston Boulevard. After ascending a few hills, riders will turn around at Charleston and head back to Subaru. A Pangaea New World Fusion Food Truck will be at the ride’s finish.