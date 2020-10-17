Weekend Biden campaign events in Nevada put spotlight on early voting

MIRAMAR, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: Wearing a face mask to reduce the risk posed by the coronavirus, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden points to supporters during a drive-in voter mobilization event at Miramar Regional Park October 13, 2020 in Miramar, Florida. With three weeks until Election Day, Biden is campaigning in Florida. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will be at Boulevard Mall on Saturday at noon for one of several events across the state billed as Biden for President campaign events.

Sisolak’s appearance highlights the Boulevard Mall’s ballot dropoff location. That event is scheduled at noon. The mall is at 3528 S. Maryland Pkwy.

In North Las Vegas, a drive-through ballot dropoff event is scheduled at 10 a.m. at North Las Vegas City Hall, 2250 Las Vegas Boulevard North. Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II will be on hand.

Two Northern Nevada events are also scheduled: