Weekend Biden campaign events in Nevada put spotlight on early voting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will be at Boulevard Mall on Saturday at noon for one of several events across the state billed as Biden for President campaign events.
Sisolak’s appearance highlights the Boulevard Mall’s ballot dropoff location. That event is scheduled at noon. The mall is at 3528 S. Maryland Pkwy.
In North Las Vegas, a drive-through ballot dropoff event is scheduled at 10 a.m. at North Las Vegas City Hall, 2250 Las Vegas Boulevard North. Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II will be on hand.
Two Northern Nevada events are also scheduled:
- The Sparks Library Kickoff of Early Foting is scheduled at 10 a.m at the Sparks Library, 1125 12th St. Lieutenant Governor Kate Marshall, State Senator Julia Ratti, and Washoe County Democratic Chair Sarah Mahler will be there.
- In Reno, Donuts and Early Voting is scheduled at 11 a.m. with Patricia Ackerman and UNR Young Democrats.