LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s still time for a quick trip to Arizona or California to purchase a chance at the estimated $1.2 billion jackpot up for grabs in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

The drawing is 7:59 PST and is streamed live at Powerball.com. The cash option, a one-time lump sum payment, is worth $596.7 million.

It was at least a 30 minute wait in line Wednesday morning at the Arizona Last Stop in White Hills, Arizona, to get a Powerball ticket for that night’s drawing. (Jonathan Carrera/KLAS)

Wednesday night’s jackpot is the second largest in Powerball’s 30-year history and the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

No ticket matched all six numbers — five numbers plus the Powerball — on Monday. However, 10 tickets nationwide were worth $1 million apiece because they matched five numbers but not the Poweball. California, Texas and Ohio each claimed two $1 million winners.

The last hit on a Powerball jackpot was Aug. 3, so it’s been 38 consecutive tries without a grand prize winner, according to the game’s website.

The game is not played in Nevada, but tickets — $2 each — are available for purchase in Arizona and California.

Top five Powerball jackpots

1. $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Split by winners in California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $1.2 billion (estimated) on Wednesday night

3. $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (Wisconsin)

4. $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (Massachusetts)

5. $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (Maryland)