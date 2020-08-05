Wednesday night vigil planned for 2 teen girls killed in suspected DUI crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A vigil will take place Wednesday night at the scene of where two Las Vegas teens were struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver Monday evening.

Citlali Mora and Nelly Amaya-Ramirez, both 16, were in a marked crosswalk at Katie Street and Maryland Parkway when crash occured.

The vigil will take place Wednesday, 8 p.m. at the southwest corner of Katie and Maryland Parkway and the community is invited to join advocates and community leaders as the two Del Sol High School teens are remembered.

Advocates will also be calling on the community to stop the senseless speed and impaired driving fatalities.

Attendees are asked to wear a mask and if they would like, to bring a candle. There is ample parking in the Vons/Auto Zone parking lot, but please cross the street safely.

A GoFundMe to help the families has also been posted, and you can find it here.