LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you still have a Christmas tree, Wednesday, Jan. 18, is the final day to get that tree recycled in Henderson.

Here are the locations:

Acacia Park, 50 Casa del Fuego St.

Anthem Hills Park, 2256 N. Reunion Dr.

Arroyo Grande Sports Complex, 298 Arroyo Grande Blvd.

Capriola Park, 2155 Via Firenze

Discovery Park, 2011 Paseo Verde Pkwy.

Madeira Canyon Park, 2390 Democracy Dr.

Mission Hills Park, 551 E. Mission Dr.

Morrell Park, 500 Harris St.

Pecos Legacy Park, 150 Pecos Rd.

Whitney Ranch Recreation Center, 1575 Galleria Dr.

They will not accept artificial or flocked trees.

The mulch from the trees is placed around city park trees to provide nutrients, protect trees and limit weed growth. Free mulch is available at Pecos Legacy Park and Acacia Demonstration Gardens. Bring a shovel and container.