Wednesday, Jan. 15 is National Bagel Day!

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For those that like breakfast, and particularly bagels, you will not want to miss this special deal coming up next week! Einstein Bros. Bagels is celebrating National Bagel Day on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Bagel lovers can stop by any location and get a free bagel and shmear (cream cheese) with any purchase. No coupon is required.

Einstein Bros. Bagels offers 30 flavors of bagels and 15 shmears.

A representative with Einstein Bros. Bagels joined 8 News Now Weekend Edition to talk about the special day, deal and tested our very own Bianca Holman’s bagel knowledge with some trivia.