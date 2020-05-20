Wednesday is National Rescue Dog Day!

Golden labrador dog enjoying being stroked by his owner

(CNN) — Wednesday could be a perfect day to consider adopting a new four-legged friend because May 20 is National Rescue Dog Day!

Approximately 3.3 million dogs enter shelters every year, according to the ASPCA.

To celebrate the holiday, think about adopting or fostering some of them. You can also donate to a local animal shelter.

Many shelters are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but many are still offering adoptions online.

USA Todays reports that pet adoptions have skyrocketed during the outbreak as more people who are staying at home now have more time to take care of a dog.