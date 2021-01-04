Wednesday closures planned on East Charleston near US95

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Watch out for delays Wednesday on Charleston Boulevard where it goes under the U.S. 95 overpass in the east valley.

The Nevada Department of Transportation will be closing sections of the road from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. in order to drill for core samples before a future project to widen the interchange ramps.

The closures will affect traffic in a one-third-mile area between North Honolulu Street and Sacramento Drive.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible.

NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.