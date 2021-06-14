Weddings on the rise: Factors to consider to make sure everything goes as planned

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — How many upcoming weddings are you attending?

It sees 2021 is shaping up to be the year of rescheduled nuptials.

According to the wedding planning website The Knot, the number of couples ordering save-the-date announcements more than tripled at the start of this year compared to the fall.

But even with restrictions rolling back, there are some pandemic factors that couples and guests still need to consider before the ceremony.

“Follow the CDC guidelines, follow your local guidelines and think about things you can do to make your guests more comfortable,” said Lauren Kay of The Knot. “Put that information on your website. Let them know if you’re wearing masks or mandating vaccines. That will make everyone feel a little bit safer when they’re celebrating.”

Also something to keep in mind: With so many rescheduled ceremonies, there is intense competition for venues and services. Wedding planners say couples need to be creative and flexible.