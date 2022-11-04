LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It has been a very busy time for wedding chapels around Southern Nevada.

Rachel Sneed of the Lucky Little Chapel said two numerically significant and popular wedding dates happen this month.

On Veterans day, you get the day of the month, plus the month equalling the year.

The day after – you have three ones followed by three twos.

“It’s all about the repetition and people feel it’s lucky,” said Sneed

The Lucky Little Chapel has been ramping up hours and staff with 48 weddings pre-booked on the first day. That does not include walk-ins.

Even with the higher volume, Sneed and her staff pride themselves on making each bride and groom feel very special.

That’s important when talking about inflation concerns as Rachel is seeing guest counts a little lower than normal. This is to be expected with the price of gas and flights at all-time highs.

At the end of the day, Sneed said these smaller venues are a great way for newlyweds to set aside money for other big things like a down payment on a house or a honeymoon, as she is still seeing that trend holding strong.

As for the next big date, 12/12 once again, everything has to do with repetition.