LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Little Church of the West celebrated 80 years of love and marriage.

The chapel was built in 1942 after being conceived by William J. Moore Jr. a year earlier. It first sat as part of the Last Frontier but was relocated to the south end of the property in 1954. Then in 1978, it was moved to the Hacienda Hotel to accommodate the Fashion Show Mall development. Then in 1996, it found its final place on the corner of Russel Road and Las Vegas Boulevard where it sits today.

Among notable celebrities who got married at the chapel include Betty Grable and Harry James in 1943, Judy Garland and Mark Herron in 1965, and it was featured in the Elvis Presley film “Viva Las Vegas” in 1964.

It’s also home to more than 100,000 happy couples who said “I do” over the last 80 years. The chapel hosts about one wedding a day.

Greg Smith bought the chapel about 40 years ago and said it’s a landmark in the city. “Hopefully we will be here forever,” he said.

The chapel will host an 80-year celebration on Monday, May 22 at 4 p.m. at 4617 S Las Vegas Blvd. The public is welcome to attend.