Wedding Chamber of Commerce celebrates 5th birthday at The STRAT

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The local wedding industry came together for a celebration Tuesday night. The Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce hosted its fifth birthday party at The STRAT.

The group is made up of leaders in the industry who help make our city the Wedding Capital of the World.

They’re also looking forward to a big 2021, even though 2020 only saw a little more than a 20% drop in weddings.

“As other industries collapsed, weddings were resilient, and they really saved a lot of small businesses and individual incomes,” said Lynn Marie Goya, Clark County clerk. “So, it’s an important legacy industry that we just need to make sure continues and grows.”

This year is already off to a great start, thanks in part to 4/3/21 earlier this month. As many as 1,000 couples said “I Do” that day, which is three to give times a typical Saturday in Las Vegas.