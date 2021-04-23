Websites for unemployment claims offline for parts of Saturday, DETR says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Websites for unemployment claims will be offline on Saturday for regular system updates, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

The regular updates two weeks ago coincided with problems that prevented claims from being filed for many unemployed Nevadans.

DETR reports plans for the following sites:

ui.nv.gov – – The site for regular Unemployment Insurance claims will be offline Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– The site for regular Unemployment Insurance claims will be offline Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. EmployNV.gov — The site for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims will be offline Saturday from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m.

“During these times, the sites get very few visitors, making it the optimal time to make regular updates,” according to a DETR news release. Individuals will not be able to file claims or access the resource materials while the sites are offline.

This maintenance will not impact the DETR (detr.nv.gov) and JobConnect (nevadajobconnect.com) sites.