Website for regular unemployment claims will be down for 6 hours on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The site to file regular unemployment claims will be offline on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to a statement from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

The website, ui.nv.gov, will undergo regular system updates.

DETR said people are encouraged to visit the site after 7 p.m. tomorrow night if they need to file UI claims.

The maintenance will not impact the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) system (EmployNV.gov), DETR (detr.nv.gov) and JobConnect (nevadajobconnect.com) sites, according to DETR.