WEB EXTRA: John Langler speaks with Senator Cory Booker

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now’s own John Langler held a satellite interview with presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker about the speed of the impeachment proceedings and whether everyday people are concerned about impeachment and his own campaign.

“I do believe that no person should be above the law and no president should be able to act in a way that’s more about them than about the national security interests of this country. So the House is doing what it was designed to do, to hold the president accountable for their actions and these impeachment proceedings have moved forward unfortunately without the American people having the benefits of interviews of people that have direct knowledge like the VP, like the Secretary of State, the chief of staff because he refused to let them participate in the process …so the house seems to be doing the best they can with pretty damning evidence and seem to be seeing that this will be sent to Senate where I will be one of the jurors,” said Senator Cory Booker.

Booker thinks we all are focused on the immediate urgencies of our own lives. If we can afford our prescription drugs, are our children safe in a culture where there are more school shootings, do we have a livable wage?

We are a sophisticated society…we can have an ongoing campaign for the highest office in our land…as well as have a president who is being held accountable for their actions, I don’t think this is a campaign issue, I think this goes to the root of the what Constitution designed our Congress to be, so I put the politics aside. We swore an oath to be duteous Congresspeople and we should do that duty and let their politics lie where they will,” added Booker.