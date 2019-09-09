WEB EXTRA: William McCurdy II on his County Commission run

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Assemblyman and State Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II is running for a seat on the County Commission. He has his sights set on the District D seat, in the northeastern part of the valley. Lawrence Weekly’s term is ending.

Politics Now host Steve Sebelius interviews him about his plans for the district, including tackling homelessness, bringing grocery stores and fresh food to the area, and if he would consider the county commission as a jumping off point for higher offices.