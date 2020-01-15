WEB EXTRA: Video shows plane release fuel over populated areas

An airliner was forced to return to LAX on Tuesday. It released jet fuel over populated areas of Los Angeles, including an elementary school.

Forty four people reported minor irritation from the fuel, but none were taken to the hospital, according to the LA County Fire department. The pilot of the Delta flight 89 from LAX to Shanghai reported an emergency after takeoff, according to the airline.

Planes making an emergency landing sometimes need to release fuel to reach a safe landing weight. The FAA is investigating.