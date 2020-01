LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The City of Las Vegas has a calendar chock full of delectable and exciting offerings to celebrate the Chinese New Year. We're ringing in the year of the rat in style, and you won't want to miss what's in store.

Several venues will be decked out in stunning Chinese fare, including the annual celebratory dragon display at The Forum Shops inside Caesars Palace. The Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens' Lunar New Year Display will debut Jan. 11 and be on display through March 7.