WEB EXTRA: Vegas teen overcomes bullying

BEIJING (WLNS) - UPDATE (3:42 p.m.): The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is responding to an outbreak of respiratory disease caused by a novel (new) coronavirus which has now been detected in 37 locations internationally, including cases in the United States.

The virus has been named “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes has been named “coronavirus disease 2019” (abbreviated “COVID-19”), according to the CDC.

This is an emerging, rapidly evolving situation and CDC will provide updated information as it becomes available, in addition to updated guidance.

ORIGINAL POST: As of January 29th, there are 5,974 cases of Wuhan coronavirus with 132 deaths, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The World Health Organization was informed of the outbreak in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China on December 31st.

The city is the seventh-largest city in China with 11 million residents. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is closely monitoring the outbreak.

An interactive map of Coronavirus spread from Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering: