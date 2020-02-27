WEB EXTRA: Vegas teen overcomes bullying

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas teen overcame bullying to make remarkable accomplishments.
Prior to being bullied, he had to withdraw and enroll in an online public school. He gained confidence and discipline when he joined the Nevada Wing Civil Air Patrol. He’s now a senior graduating in May.
He’s also getting his associate of arts degree through Nevada Western College and has earned 2 scholarships to Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and the Presidential Scholarship.
He has a message for other kids who are currently going through bullying.