WEB EXTRA: Vegas Golden Knights’ fans Coat the Fortress to show gratitude to the team

The Golden Knights hosted another franchise first on Wednesday night. Season ticket holders were invited to the inaugural “Coat the Fortress” event. Hundreds of fans morphed into arts and crafts mode with paint, brushes, and creativity.

Many chose to write sentiments of gratitude and appreciation, while others shared their most poignant memories or gave shout-outs to their favorite players. A bold few even painted 2020 Stanley Cup championship predictions.

Many parents brought their children and took pictures. The event was a symbolic conclusion of the season and a reminder that the town and the team were in the journey together.