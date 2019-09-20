WEB EXTRA: UNLV professor talks about Area 51 phenom

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Storm Area 51 has everyone talking about the seclude once-secret military base. So, when people look back at Area 51 and when it garnered national attention to now, and how it sprung back into the pop culture spotlight — it’s very apparent the age of social media was a driving force.

8 News NOW spoke with UNLV Associate Professor of Sociology and director of religious studies Michael Borer on how the age of mass communication has launched a massive movement into a global phenomenon.