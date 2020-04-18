WEB EXTRA: UNLV Gaming Historian David Schwartz explains factors involved to get gaming, tourism back to what it was before COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak says next week he will come up with a more detailed plan about what reopening Nevada would look like. He also said the shutdown might last beyond May 1.

As the country discusses when the best time to reopen is, many are wondering what the new norm will look like for hotels and casinos across the Las Vegas valley.

An article published by Bloomberg News states casino executives are informally discussing potential safety measures for when the Strip reopens.

8 News NOW Reporter Kate Houston spoke with UNLV Gaming Historian David Schwartz, who says companies may have to shift their priority from luxury to the health and safety of employees and guests once the hotels and casinos reopen.