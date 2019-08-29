WEB EXTRA: Tour the inside of an inflatable space habitat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A team from NASA is in Las Vegas for the next week looking over Bigelow Aerospace’s inflatable habitat, the BA 330. Because of the lack of usable space in space, inflatable habitats allow for a much smaller payload for launch but much more indoor real estate once inflated.

8 News Now was given an exclusive tour of the mock-up NASA engineers and astronauts will be testing and evaluating for long-term space travel. Bigelow is located in North Las Vegas.

The I-Team’s George Knapp will have a story at 5 p.m. on exactly what the NASA space scientists and engineers are looking at in North Las Vegas.