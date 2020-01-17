WEB EXTRA: Tom Steyer talks his stance on various topics, rising poll numbers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer was in town Thursday speaking at a town hall hosted by Culinary Workers Union Local 226.

8 News NOW Reporter Orko Manna sat down with the billionaire businessman for a one-on-one interview, discussing a variety of topics, ranging from the economy to healthcare to climate change. Mr. Steyer touts his business experience and says he can beat President Donald Trump when it comes to the economy. He also talks about his rising poll numbers and his experiences on the debate stage.

Watch the video clip for the full interview.