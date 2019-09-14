WEB EXTRA: Tom Skancke on CCSD’s issues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tom Skancke was the CEO of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance, and he was also the consultant hired by the Clark County School District to oversee their reorganization in 2017.

He sits down with Politics Now host Steve Sebelius to talk about his battle with the board of trustees, why he doesn’t think the superintendent is the person most responsible for budget problems and the reforms he would like to see, including changing the CCSD Board of Trustees from an elected position to an appointed position.