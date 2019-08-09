Web Extra: Teachers spend near $500 on classroom supplies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Social media is reshaping how educators nationwide, including in the Clark County School District, supply their classrooms for the upcoming school year.

Some are creating Amazon lists this year and using #clearthelist or #clearthelists. Others are using donorschoose.org to ask for items.

Educators spend an average of nearly $480 on supplies for their classroom, according to a study by the National Center of Education Statistics.

One CCSD teacher shares how she feels about the social media platforms influence on education. 

IMPORTANT DATES, LINKS

 

Monday, Aug. 12 — first day of school
Monday, Sept. 2 — Labor Day, no school
Friday, Oct. 11 — end, first quarter
Friday, Oct. 25 — Nevada Day, no school
Monday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day, no school
Monday-Friday, Nov. 25-29 — no school (Thanksgiving/Family Day)
Friday, Dec. 20 — end, first semester

Monday, Dec. 23-Friday, Jan. 3 — winter break

Monday, Jan. 6 — third quarter
Monday, Jan. 20 — MLK Day
Monday, Feb. 17 — Presidents Day
Friday, March 6 — end, third quarter
Monday, March 9 — no school
Monday, April 6-Friday, April 10 — Spring break
Monday, April 13 — no school
Wednesday, May 20 — end of school year
Contingency days are Thursday, May 21, Friday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 26.

