LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara is weighing in after the district decided to delay discussions on its hybrid learning plan.

Related Content Some students, teachers relieved after CCSD delays hybrid learning decision

Jara spoke with 8 News Now about students’ mental health, potential changes to the proposal and a testing program for employees, among other topics.

For the full interview, watch the video above.