WEB EXTRA: State schools superintendent on how Nevada students got through the pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada has been looking forward to this day for so long — kids are finally getting back to classrooms.

We interviewed Nevada Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert, who was at Rex Bell Elementary, near Palace Station, as students pre-K through third grade came back to campus.

Ebert talked about the three major components that the state emphasized to ensure quality education during the pandemic:

  • Connectivity for students
  • Teacher support
  • High quality content

And as she greeted kids who were happy to be back in classes, she said the excitement was palpable.

