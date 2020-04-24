WEB EXTRA: SNHD FQHC operations officer talks new outreach center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now is getting an exclusive look at a new outreach center at All Saints Episcopal Church, which is being set up by the Southern Nevada Health District as a way to help communities of color combat COVID-19.

The Southern Nevada Health District’s Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) is called the Southern Nevada Community Health Center.

Alfred McGugin, the FQHC Operations Officer for the Southern Nevada Community Health Center, spoke to 8 News Now about the COVID-19 testing and telehealth services the new outreach center will offer and why it is crucial