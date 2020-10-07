WEB EXTRA: Sidney Deal’s mother speaks out; says son ‘was not negligent’ in his daughter’s death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New details in a toddler’s death alleges her father did not allow his brother and Metro Police officers to break the window of the car where she was trapped. Now, the man’s mother is speaking out.

“My son was not negligent the way he handled it,” said Artavia Wilson, Sidney Deal’s mother.

It happened Monday around 3:30 p.m. near Owens Avenue and H Street. Sidney Deal, 27, is being charged with child abuse/neglect with substantial bodily harm after his 21-month-old daughter’s body was discovered in his vehicle.

Deal’s mother, Artavia Wilson, says her son thought Sayah would be okay in the air conditioning. She also said her son loved Sayah.